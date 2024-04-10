BRENNAN BLOW: Former AFL utility forced to miss season opener

Jared Brennan's highly-anticipated return to Henty has been put on ice for at least a fortnight.
Brennan had committed to playing in the Swampies' season-opener on Saturday against Murray Magpies before injuring his back earlier this week which has ruled him out.
Swampies co-coach Brenden Maclean said Brennan had now set his sights for the club's next home match against Culcairn in round three.
"Jared was going to play on the weekend but has unfortunately hurt his back," Maclean said.
"Matty Klemke has been the main contact in getting Jared.
"Jared rang Matty earlier in the week to inform him that he had injured his back and is off work and won't be able to play this week.
"It was a bit deflating when we first found out but the good news is that he should be right for round three against Culcairn.
"It would have been great to have Jared playing on the weekend with Shannon Terlich also playing his 200th match for the club.
"But we just hope Jared has a speedy recovery and he can start playing again sooner rather than later."
Brennan has committed to playing up to 10 matches with the Swampies this season after previously playing for the club in 2018-19 under coach Joel Price.
The former Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast utility plans to fly to Albury from the Gold Coast on a Thursday to also attend training.
The Swampies won the thirds flag last year with 11 of the top age kids expected to be given plenty of senior opportunities this season.
With such a young list, Brennan's commitment is a huge coup for the club with the experienced AFL player knowledge and leadership expected to fast-track their development.
Apart from a cameo appearance with Wahgunyah last year, Brennan also played a handful of matches for Morningside in the AFL Queensland competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.