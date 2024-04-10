Traffic affected as emergency services respond to highway crash

Emergency services have been responding to a traffic incident on the Hume Highway at East Albury on Wednesday evening, April 10.
NSW Police said officers were called to the scene about 5.30pm after reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Vehicles and trucks on the southbound lanes of the highway between Borella Road and East Street were being directed slowly past the crash site, with two of three lanes closed.
The crash involved at least two vehicles towing trailers.
The vehicles came to a rest south of East Street.
Other vehicles were reportedly involved in crashes nearby.
Police blocked off entry to the southbound on-ramp at Borella Road.
Drivers were warned to exercise caution and expect delays.
Police said there appeared to be no serious injuries and the vehicles were towed before the road was cleared about 6.15pm.
This stretch of highway had been subject to speed restrictions this week as Transport for NSW monitored temporary repair work carried out over the weekend on the southbound lanes of the Spirit of Progress Bridge.
"Changed traffic conditions including signs, traffic control and reduced speed of 80 kmh is in place for the safety of workers and motorists," Transport for NSW said.
"The reduced speed limit will be monitored and increased when possible."
Maintenance on the northbound lanes of the bridge took place in October 2022.
