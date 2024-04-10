Will the Brookers tag Garland? Who gets the unenviable match-up on Castles?

Q: Playing Jindera for your season-opener will certainly provide an early insight into where both clubs are at?
A: The Bulldogs are widely being tipped as one of the competition's biggest improvers and it's hard to disagree. As co-coach, it will provide a good indication of where we are at and I know the players are looking forward to the challenge.
Q: How do you rate the Brookers' off-season in regards to recruiting, training and form during your practice matches?
A: We are rapt with the final result. To get a few big signings in Josh Kable and Cody Hewat as well as getting Corey McCarthy and Will Holmes returning. The numbers have been solid at training over pre-season and we had two good hitouts against Chiltern and Kiewa in our practice matches.
Q: Do you expect to have all your recruits play against the Bulldogs?
A: I do with the exception of Will Holmes. Holmes is still recovering from a broken leg suffered late last year and still probably a month away from returning. Corey McCarthy and Jock Trigg will also come into the side.
Q: Spearhead Trent Castles could be set for a big season with the Bulldogs adding some class and experience to the midfield with Joel Mackie, Luke Garland and Cooper Page. Who gets first crack at stopping Castles?
A: Probably Hayden Smith will get the direct match-up but the biggest thing will be making sure he doesn't get the supply from the midfield because he is such a high quality player.
Q: You come up against your Lavington premiership teammate in Luke Garland for the first time. Can Garland expect to be tagged?
A: I don't think so. Our game plan is to play to our strengths but you still obviously do your homework on the opposition. So we will just focus on what we can control but if Garland happens to get off the chain, we may have to reassess what we can do to try and stop him.
ROUND ONE
Saturday, April 13
RWW-Giants v Culcairn
Brock-Burrum v CDHBU
Jindera v Holbrook
Osborne v Howlong
Lockhart v Bill. Crows
Henty v Magpies
JINDERA v HOLBROOK
Mouthwatering season opener between two sides that are both expected to progress deep into September and could possibly meet in the grand final. Both sides boast some big name recruits with none bigger than Luke Garland and Zach Bye who are premiership players in the O&M. It may be only round one but there is still a fair bit at stake with early wins crucial to securing a prized top-two finish.
Verdict: Holbrook by nine points
