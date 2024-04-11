Police investigating fatal car crash in North East involving horse float

The driver of a vehicle towing a horse float has died in a horror crash in the North East on Thursday morning.
The fatal crash at Taminick on April 11 is under investigation.
Police believe a vehicle towing a horse float was travelling along Glenrowan-Boweya Road when it veered off the road and hit a low-lying tree branch before 8.30am.
The vehicle appeared to have become airborne after running into a ditch.
The horse float, with two horses, appeared to have hit a tree at high speed and the 49-year-old female driver's vehicle sustained extensive damage.
The driver, who lived in Thoona and had a partner, died at the scene.
She was well known in the area.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"One horse died at the scene and the second horse was euthanised.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing."
Police are investigating if fatigue played any role in the crash, as there were no brake marks.
The Glenrowan-Boweya Road remained closed around the crash scene, with detours in place.
Drivers were diverted onto Lake Mokoan Road, south of the crash site.
The incident led to an extensive recovery operation to remove the horses, damaged float and vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
