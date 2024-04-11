The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Why one big Hawk is 'spewing' that Chiltern champ Scott Meyer has retired

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
April 11 2024 - 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Hawk Tristan Mann is looking forward to the challenge of rucking against Swans duo Dean Heta and Jeremy Luff on the weekend.
Big Hawk Tristan Mann is looking forward to the challenge of rucking against Swans duo Dean Heta and Jeremy Luff on the weekend.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH TRISTAN MANN

Q: How does it feel coming up against Chiltern this weekend after the Swans were able to overrun you in the last quarter of last year's epic grand final?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.