Why one big Hawk is 'spewing' that Chiltern champ Scott Meyer has retired

Q: How does it feel coming up against Chiltern this weekend after the Swans were able to overrun you in the last quarter of last year's epic grand final?
A: Yes, last year was disappointing but we won't be looking in the rearview mirror and it's a new season with both sides having a new look. It's no secret the Swans are the flag favourites and the team everybody has to beat again this season.
Q: History says there hasn't been much between the two sides over the past two seasons but the Swans surprisingly boast a 5-1 record in recent head to head battles?
A: They certainly have had the wood over us for the last two years and is why they have won back-to-back flags. But we feel we have had a productive off-season and hopefully can try to start evening the ledger this weekend.
Q: Personally, the good news for you is that Scott Meyer has retired but the bad news is the Swans have recruited two accomplished ruckmen in Dean Heta and Jeremy Luff?
A: This may seem odd but I was spewing when big Scotty retired because I wanted to have another crack at playing against him but he would probably beat me again. But coming up against two quality big men in Heta and Luff excites me and I look forward to testing myself against the best. My motto is the bigger the challenge the better and that's when I play my best.
Q: Jamie Paul impressed last weekend against Yackandandah after returning to the club from Western Australia. The whisper is he may be returning to WA in the next few weeks?
A: I'm not 100 percent sure because I only met him the other week but he certainly caught my eye on the weekend and is an absolute gun player. I heard he might be returning to WA but I haven't asked him to be honest.
Q: Zac Fulford revealed he was forced to leave more than 20-players out of the reserves last weekend. What's it like at training, it must be chaos with that many blokes running around?
A: Training is pretty full on with blokes everywhere. It just shows what a great club Kiewa is and everybody wants to be there. It's good fun, all the blokes that missed out are hanging around, helping out by running water or whatever they can do to help and sticking around for a beer. You can't have too much depth and it's a credit to the club.
ROUND TWO
Saturday, April 13
Yackandandah v Beechworth
Chiltern v Kiewa-SC
Mitta Utd v Wahgunyah
Rutherglen v Thurgoona
Dederang-MB v Barnawartha
Wod. Saints v Tallangatta
Early season battle between the two league heavyweights who are widely tipped to contest a third straight grand final. Both sides improved their lists over the off-season and will no doubt be looking forward to seeing how they stack-up against each other. The Swans boast a 5-1 record in recent head-to-head battles but the Hawks will start slight favourites to peg one back on the weekend.
Verdict: KIewa-SC by 11-points
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.