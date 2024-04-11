Giant achievement by loyal cousins set to be recognised by club

Bernie and Dan Lieschke have a lot more in common than just sharing the same surname. The first cousins are also the only two remaining players for the Giants who played in Rand-Walbundrie's most recent grand final appearance in 2014 before merging with Walla. The pair of experienced Giants will celebrate two major milestones on the weekend with Bernie set for game 200 and Dan his 150th. Both caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE this week to reflect on what the milestones meant to them.
BRENT GODDE: Firstly congratulations to you both on your milestone matches. Secondly my former colleague Brett Kohlhagen said to keep the questions fairly simple and gave me the heads up that you two are not the smartest players at the club. So let's get the ball rolling with an easy one, how old are you?
BERNIE: I'm 29.
DAN: I'm 28.
BG: Reaching your 200 and 150 match milestones respectively, what does it mean to you?
BERNIE: Personally I'm not one who likes being in the limelight, so really it's just another game to me but I do love playing for the club.
DAN: Reaching 150 matches with my junior club is certainly something that I'm proud of. I was thinking about it earlier in the week and reflecting on some of the players that I used to idolise growing up. When I first started playing seniors I played in Chris Kreutzberger's 300th match which I realise now is such a huge achievement by him to play for so long.
BG: The club has been a huge part of your life for a long time now?
BERNIE: I started back playing Auskick for Walbundrie and have been going to the football every weekend during winter since. I just love playing football.
DAN: I grew up at Rand and have played for the football club all my life except for one season with North Albury under Jason Akermanis. Aker was fantastic for my development and I learnt a lot that year and I think I only missed two matches for the season.
BG: I'm guessing being first cousins and playing alongside each other for such a long time, sharing the milestone on the weekend would make it that extra bit special?
BERNIE: It means a fair bit to run outside Dan each weekend and I rate him highly as a player and enjoy playing with him.
DAN: We grew up together kicking the footy, so to be still playing together more than two decades later is a special feeling.
BG: Which of you has had the better career so far?
BERNIE: I will admit Dan is a better kick than me. I guess I have got a best and fairest but I've got a feeling Dan could win one as well in the next couple of seasons with the sort of form that he is in.
DAN: I think Bernie has had the better career by a long way. Some of the big names he has played on at fullback and shutdown is a credit to him. Bernie has won a best and fairest as well. I've noticed since then he has started to suck up to the umpires and I think he has ambitions of trying to win an Azzi medal as well.
BG: What do you rate as your career highlight so far?
BERNIE: Probably winning the best and fairest at my junior club is right up there. Also getting moved from fullback to the ruck certainly puts a smile on my dial and I enjoy the freedom of playing on the ball instead of sitting in the goal square. I like being in the action as much as I can.
DAN: Playing in a grand final early on in my career in 2014 was an awesome experience even though we got beat by Henty. I'm also glad I had a crack at the O&M and spent a season with North Albury. Last year was also a standout because we had a group that nobody externally really rated but we were able to defy the critics and make the preliminary final which was special to be part of.
BG: Do you remember your senior debut?
BERNIE: I was 17 and our coach was Clint Gilson. It was at Rand and from memory I had three kicks including a shot at goal that went out on the full. It proved to be a costly mistake by me because after that they started playing me down in the backline and it has taken me until the last couple of seasons to get out of there and into the ruck.
DAN: My senior debut was against Murray Magpies at Lavington Sports Ground. I played thirds and seniors that day and it was under Dan (Athanitis) in his first stint as coach of the club.
BG: Who has had the biggest influence on your career?
BERNIE: I probably don't want to single anybody out and have been fortunate enough to play under a stack of good coaches throughout my career. I don't think I've had a bad one to be honest.
DAN: Probably Dan (Athanitis) who gave me my senior debut and I've known him for a long time now. Obviously Dan is still coaching now and I'm still learning on how to improve each week.
BG: Who do you rate as the best coach you have had?
BERNIE: I've had a lot of good coaches and they have all been good and have all done different things for my development.
DAN: I've been fortunate to have had a lot of good coaches who have had their own unique take on things and learnt quite a lot of all of them. I haven't had a bad coach along the way.
BG: Who do you rate as some of the most talented teammates that you have played alongside?
BERNIE: Justin Gordon and Dan would be right up there. I was always a big fan of Dean Roulstone from Canberra who I played alongside in 2014 when we made the grand final.
DAN: Probably the most talented player on our side at the moment is Clay Thomas. Clay is right up there with one of the most skillful players I've seen and has a lot of knowledge and I've learnt a lot from him since he arrived at the club.
BG: This season you have a young side coming through after making the preliminary final last year. After adding a few more recruits and the kids benefitting from the experience last season, you must feel that you can once again progress deep into the September action?
BERNIE: I feel we have given ourselves every opportunity to at least make another preliminary final. The vibe at the club is amazing and we certainly gained some confidence last year, especially after being able to beat Holbrook at home. I think we have got a decent list, we just need to do the work now.
DAN: I guess there is a bit more expectation this season and we believe that we can beat anyone on our day if we can produce our best footy.
BG: How does this side compare to 2014 when you played off in the grand final against Henty?
BERNIE: It's obviously only early days but there is such a good feeling amongst the playing group. Last year we went so close to making the grand final and the hunger and motivation is there to improve again.
DAN: This side is probably a lot younger than back then but if we can fast-track the development of the younger players, we could be in for an exciting ride.
BG: You have been part of two mergers, firstly with Rand and then Walla. Obviously the mergers have been a huge success story for the three small towns?
BERNIE: It's been awesome for the three country towns to get together and it has seen each club survive. Without the mergers, none of the clubs would be here now and I think we are not only surviving but thriving with all grades this year.
DAN: Everyone is thankful that the mergers went ahead and we are getting the junior numbers back up after not having thirds last year but winning the thirds flag two years ago. Obviously you get to know a lot more people and their communities and all three towns are like home now. It's been a huge success and I can't picture it being any other way now.
