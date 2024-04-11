Special moment brewing for Maclean siblings and their father

There is a special moment brewing for the Maclean family when Henty hosts Murray Magpies for its season opener on Saturday.
Not only will Swampies co-coach Brenden Maclean coach his former club for the first time but in a triple treat for Maclean, his three sons will also play seniors together for the first time.
Will, 22, crossed to Henty this season after previously playing seniors and reserves for North Albury after making his senior debut for the Hoppers in 2019.
Middle sibling, Angus, 19, is also a former Hopper who made his senior debut with the O&M club two years ago and played reserves last year.
Macca, 17, is the youngest Maclean and is a 200cm giant who played in the Swampies thirds flag last year and is set to make his senior debut.
His debut will be made even more memorable when he runs out in the red and white with his two older brothers by his side.
Brenden said it will be a proud moment personally to see his three sons follow in his footsteps after he also played more than 100-matches with the Swampies in the mid to late 1990s.
He crossed to the Hume league club in 1996 from North Albury and had a huge impact after playing in a flag under coach Mark Eyers and winning the best and fairest in his first season.
"It's going to be awesome from a family perspective and personally I'm really looking forward to it," Maclean said.
"I've got a lot of fond memories of my time at Henty after following Mark Eyers and Steve Hetherton out there from North Albury.
"I always tell my boys about the culture of the club and the community out there and how embracing they were to me personally as well as my family.
"So to now have the three boys there and playing seniors together for the first time is really special."
Maclean felt his three boys deserved the opportunity to play seniors this weekend after doing the hard yards over the pre-season.
"Will has proven he is a senior player at North Albury and Angus was on the verge and Macca is coming through from the thirds," he said.
"There are three of us on selection and we were all in agreement that they had earned their spot in the side.
"Their practice match form has been solid and they have done most of the training over the pre-season."
Will was quick to chime in to assure everyone that his father doesn't do him any favours and made sure that the boys work hard.
"Dad has always been a hard ass and has made us work for everything we have got," Will said.
"To be honest, I'm surprised that he didn't start charging us for living at home as soon as we started working.
"I'm really looking forward to the weekend and I have played with Angus before but not Macca, so that will be a new experience for all of us.
"It will be memorable to finally be able to run out alongside the brothers and since we have been kids we have talked about playing alongside each other at some stage.
"Now it has come to fruition earlier than expected considering Macca was only playing thirds last year.
"I'm definitely excited for Saturday.
"I never dreamt dad would be coaching as well, so I guess it is going to be a fairly rare occurrence in that regard.
"When dad told me last year he was going out to Henty to coach, I thought it was too good an opportunity to pass up and I wanted to follow him out there.
"I'm glad I did because it's going to be a special day for our family for sure."
