The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's disappointing': Business leader upset at development approach

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin is not impressed by Wodonga Council's approach to economic development.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin is not impressed by Wodonga Council's approach to economic development.

Business Wodonga's chief executive has expressed frustration at a council shake-up, saying it reflects a "low priority" attitude towards economic development.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.