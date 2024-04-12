'It's disappointing': Business leader upset at development approach

Business Wodonga's chief executive has expressed frustration at a council shake-up, saying it reflects a "low priority" attitude towards economic development.
Graham Jenkin was commenting in response to Wodonga Council announcing in late March it had junked its community development directorate and axed three managers to cut costs.
The rejig means economic development, along with areas such as marketing and sport and recreation, are absorbed into infrastructure and growth and corporate and community directorates.
The impact of the cuts is set to be seen with the rollout of the city's economic development strategy 2024-2028 needing to be revised.
A draft version has been subject to feedback, but a report to be presented to the council meeting on Monday April 15 declares the need for a rethink in the wake of the administrative changes.
"Following the recent restructure of the economic development unit, reduced resources will impact on the council's capacity to deliver the proposed outcomes of the draft strategy that was put on public exhibition," the report, prepared by infrastructure director Leon Schultz and manager economic development Adam Saddler, states.
Mr Jenkin said he was "very shocked" by the council changes, describing the removal of the person involved in delivering the development blueprint as "incredibly disappointing".
"I think it's disappointing they're putting such a low priority on it," Mr Jenkin said.
"In the scheme of things, economic development is what we need in Wodonga because that's what will attract investment, people and employment to the city."
In 2020, the council cut $80,000 in funding to Business Wodonga, a decision which has not been overturned.
Business Wodonga was one of four parties who provided submissions on the draft strategy which was compiled by Urban Enterprise, a strategic advice firm based in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick.
In his six-page submission for Business Wodonga, Mr Jenkin raises concerns about a broad-brushed approach taken on various issues, including collaboration with governments and the private sector.
Music teacher Andrew Baker expressed frustration at the council not supporting the Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod in the context of assistance for events.
He concluded "Gateway Village is a fantastic opportunity to create a tourist and community drawcard and make up for the sad state of affairs that is the main street of Wodonga after dark" and "please, please don't mess it up or give in to big business franchises".
Social housing developer Alan Takle, of Nestd, posited the strategy would benefit from giving more prominence to partnerships with social enterprises and not-for-profit groups.
The remaining submitter, Alex Turini, requested more of a focus on alternatives to car travel, estimating more than 60 per cent of vehicle movements in Wodonga involved distances of less than five kilometres.
The draft blueprint sets out three "economic development pillars" led by "globally connected" and followed by "city convenience" and "regional lifestyle".
It outlines 15 projects and links them to ongoing, short, medium and long timeframes.
They include an international investment business plan, an investment prospectus, economic and demographic data collection, a land divestment plan and renewable energy study.
Others relate to the development of the Logic industrial estate, water infrastructure planning, transport advocacy and the development of Junction Place and the wider central business district.
