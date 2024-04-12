Former Border Mail building passed in for more than $2 million at auction

A commercial office building in central Wodonga that was once used by The Border Mail and now boasts more than 30 separate tenancies has passed in at auction.
The two-storey complex on Stanley Street, known as Enterprise House, attracted only one bid from the crowd on Friday, April 12.
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, opened proceedings with a vendor bid of $2.2 million for the 810-square metre building.
An offer of $2.21 million came eventually from the crowd, but there was no further movement and the property was passed in.
It has 23 tenancies on the ground floor across 570 square metres and a further 14 on the second level spanning 240 square metres, most of which are leased.
Mr Dixon said the property had a potential rental income between $200,000 and $220,000 per year.
A mix of tenants, including legal, employment and consultancy firms, occupy the premises.
The building was purchased by the Mott family and established as a commercial printing division in 1965.
It was used throughout the 1990s before the printing operation shifted to its current headquarters on McKoy Street in 1999.
Albury-Wodonga Business Enterprise Centre purchased the building from The Border Mail and set it up as a business incubator.
"Small businesses that needed office accommodation to get started would come into Wodonga and use it," Mr Dixon said.
"Moving forward, it's now become a high income producing property that will continue to produce income over a long period of time.
"There's an opportunity maybe for an owner-occupier or investor to increase rents, extend leases and fill vacancies."
Mr Dixon said the vendor wished to sell the property for at least $2.3 million and was hopeful it would have a new owner next week.
