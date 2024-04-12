The Border Mail
New concussion protocols for O&M, Hume and Tallangatta netball leagues

By Joanna Guelas
Updated April 12 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:13pm
Netball Australia will be implementing a 21-day concussion protocol across its local leagues, including the Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta competitions, a month after the AFL moved to introduce the same guidelines. Pictures by Mark Jesser and James Wiltshire
Netball players in the Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta competitions will have to abide by a new 21-day protocol set by the sport's national governing body.

