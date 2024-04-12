'It was very traumatising at the time' but Ella's found her way back on court

As Ella Vandermeer was preparing for the 2022 Ovens and Murray League netball competition with Wodonga, a devastating knee injury derailed her season before it even began.
Little did she know at the time, she was about to face two seasons on the sidelines.
"I ruptured my ACL and shredded my meniscus a couple of weeks before round one in 2022," she said.
"I had to wait about 10 months for surgery because of Covid, then had surgery in January the year after, and then obviously it's a 12 month wait after that.
"It was a pretty rough time, especially sitting on the sidelines on the bench watching my team play.
"I pushed really hard in my rehab wanting to come back as soon as I could.
"It was very traumatising at the time, I landed on it really awkwardly and as soon as I heard it pop I knew I had done something."
Fast forward to 2024 and the 19-year-old has now put her misfortune behind her to return to her home club, Chiltern.
Saturdays are now like family reunions.
"It's felt really right to go back," Vandermeer said, who last played at the club in under-13s.
"I just love playing with my family and seeing my grandparents every weekend.
"My brother (Luke) and cousins play, and my dad (Shane) and his brothers played, as did my mum (Megan)."
The skilled centre and wing attack spent a year at Albury Tigers before making the switch to Wodonga, where she was crowned the club's best and fairest player in her first A-grade season.
She admits she's taken a lot from her time in the Ovens and Murray League.
"I've learned so much in the O and M, and being able to take that back to the Tallangatta League has really helped me and is helping other girls in my team as well," she said.
After a convincing round one win against the Bushrangers, the Swans will now test themselves against reigning premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Following on from the Swans' back-to-back senior football success, Vandermeer hopes the club's netballers can recreate the same excitement.
"We're looking for that trophy at the end," she said.
