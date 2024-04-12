Huge haul of ice, heroin, cocaine, $16k in cash seized from North East 'dealer'

Police have found more than 170 grams of ice, as well as suspected heroin, cocaine, marijuana, cash and weapons, from a Yarrawonga house.
Volodija Nikolaj Bogdan, 53, was arrested at his McLean Street home on Thursday, April 11 and charged with commercial drug trafficking.
Officers raided his home about 9.30am.
The Shepparton court heard the house contained 172 grams of a substance believed to be meth, 250 grams of marijuana, 6.25 grams of suspected cocaine and 12 grams of brown powder thought to be heroin.
It's alleged the disability pensioner had $16,525 in cash and his phone had evidence of drug trafficking.
Bogdan, who provided some explanations to police for the substances, told officers he was being "set up" for the large amounts of drugs.
"There are some messages indicating trafficking a drug of dependence," Detective Senior Constable Amy McColl said in opposing bail for the 53-year-old on Friday.
"The phone will be further analysed next week."
Bogdan, who has family members in Slovenia, said he had been saving money to go overseas and had withdrawn funds from his superannuation, and kept money from cash jobs.
Other items including a Taser and fireworks were recovered from the house, which Bogdan has resided in for about eight years.
"I believe he would continue to use drugs," the detective said when asked about Bogdan's risk of reoffending.
"He's facing some very serious charges."
Magistrate Allison Vaughan noted the Yarrawonga man's lack of trafficking priors and health problems, but said he was charged with 18 offences.
The most serious charge includes commercial drug trafficking, and the magistrate refused bail.
Bogdan will return to court on August 1.
