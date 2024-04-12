The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Huge haul of ice, heroin, cocaine, $16k in cash seized from North East 'dealer'

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 12 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volodija Nikolaj Bogdan faces charges including commercial methamphetamine supply. Picture supplied
Volodija Nikolaj Bogdan faces charges including commercial methamphetamine supply. Picture supplied

Police have found more than 170 grams of ice, as well as suspected heroin, cocaine, marijuana, cash and weapons, from a Yarrawonga house.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.