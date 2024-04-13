Swans surge in final term to once again reign supreme over the Hawks

Chiltern has made an early statement that it will take a power of stopping in its bid to win a three-peat of flags after notching a 15-point win against Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Chiltern on Saturday.
In a replay of the past two grand finals, the reigning premier extended its recent dominance over the Hawks to 6-1 after prevailing 9.13 (67) to 8.4 (52) in a low scoring encounter.
The Swans had 10 more scoring shots than the opposition with the final score flattering the Hawks who made the most of their opportunities.
Both sides were below full-strength for the round two clash with Chiltern missing Nick Stephens, Bodie Hibberson and Mitch McLean.
Star defender Fin Lappin was also serving the final week of a three week suspension incurred during last year's preliminary final.
The Hawks were without prized recruit Alex Daly alongside Dillon Blaszczyk with Daly's absence causing coach Zac Fulford to reshuffle his defence.
Being one key defender down, Fulford was forced to play midfielder Jack McDonald on star Swan Mark Doolan.
Doolan who was one of the hero's in last year's grand final triumph with five goals enjoyed another solid match but uncharacteristically missed sever shots he would normally convert.
The Swans held a one goal advantage at the final change with the Hawks landing the first blow of the final term at the eight minute mark to get within one point.
But the Swans found another gear when challenged which has been their trademark over the past two seasons.
Mitch Hemming, who kicked a crucial goal in the final term of the grand final last year, once again bobbed up when his side needed him the most.
Hemming received a 50m penalty after a brain fade by one of the Hawks defenders who failed to give the ball back properly after giving away a free kick.
The Swans midfielder was able to give his side some breathing space when he converted from point blank range.
Coach Brad Hibberson iced the match for the Swans late in the contest when he kicked the sealer from 25m out on the run from a tight angle.
Hibberson was in awe of his players whose never-say-die attitude and self-belief once again came to the fore when challenged.
"Every time we have played Kiewa recently we have come out on top the majority of the time... it's just two good sides going at it," Hibberson said.
"It was another gutsy win and the boys really toughed it out in that last-quarter.
"We had a few late changes and I think the opposition did as well but the players that came in for us were able to step-up when we needed them."
HIbberson said the message to his players at the three-quarter-time huddle was simple.
"I just told the players we had prepared for this over the pre-season and now it was just going to come down who was prepared to run the hardest and win the contest," he said.
"It was a bit surprising to win after only kicking nine goals but we probably should have kicked 13.9 because we missed some fairly simple shots in the end.
"We probably should have put them away earlier then we did but we let them off the hook with some bad conversion.
"It was probably the opposite to the grand final last year when Kiewa had a lot of play in that first-half but didn't put us away as they probably should have.
"But that's footy and you win some and lose some.. sometimes you kick straight and sometimes you don't."
