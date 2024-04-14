Snarling Bulldogs claim prized scalp of the Brookers in season opener

The Jindera era under high-profile coach Joel Mackie has started on the ultimate high after the Bulldogs claimed the prized scalp of Holbrook at Jindera on Saturday.
Little separated the two sides for most of the highly-anticipated season opener with the Bulldogs trailing their more fancied opponent by less than a kick at the last change.
With the match-up for grabs in the final term, it was the Bulldogs who were able to land the knockout blow after booting three goals to one to eventually prevail 12.6 (78) to 10.12 (72).
It was the Brookers first loss against a rival side apart from Osborne and RWW Giants in the past two years.
Their ability to make the most of their chances in front of goals proved costly against the Bulldogs after having four more scoring shots.
Mackie, who coached from the sidelines with a calf complaint said the Bulldogs would take a lot of confidence out of the win against the Brookers who have played off in the past two grand finals.
"I thought it was a cracking game of footy with finals-like intensity to start the season off," Mackie said.
"To be honest, the match could have gone either way... but we fought it out and had our noses in front right at the end.
"Even if we lost, as I coach I would have still been happy... but to win is just a really good stepping stone going forward."
stMackie was able to land his fair share of big name recruits over the off-season including Luke Garland, Zach Bye and Cooper Page.
Page, who has played more than a dozen senior matches for O&M powerhouse Albury was simply superb in the midfield in his first appearance for the Bulldogs.
Chiltern recruit Mitch Anderson also impressed in defence for the home side and was also making his debut for the Bulldogs.
Experienced defender Nathan Chamings alongside Alex Rowe, Dan Middleton and Albury premiership ruckman Zach Bye were also pivotal in the win.
Trent Castles booted five goals for the Bulldogs while Luke Gestier did likewise for the Brookers.
Mackie said one of the most pleasing aspects of the win was how the Bulldogs were able to run out the match in the last term.
"I thought we were still able to take the match on and to keep running in that last term," he said.
"Fatigue was a big factor because I think both sides were running on empty by the end of the match.
"The message at the last huddle was just try to execute that little bit better because we were creating enough opportunities.
"It was a little different early because I thought if the opposition had taken their opportunities in the first-half the result may have been different.
"We certainly would have been under a lot more pressure but we were able to withstand that and then wrestled back the momentum in the third and were able to run the game out in the last.
"I think we took our chances in the second half when we had to.
"The most pleasing aspect was that we were able to play how we have trained over the pre-season and stuck to our structures.
"It is still a work in progress and we have got a long way to go but the players were trying to implement the game plan and not give up which is pleasing."
After missing finals last season under coach Andrew Wilson, Mackie said the hard-fought victory would help instill belief in the playing group.
"I think both sides walk away thinking that it was a cracking game of football to be part of... but we were just fortunate to get the W today," he said.
"It's the sort of win that helps instill confidence in the group and we have got our fair share of new faces this year.
"The existing players didn't have the best year last season, so to start off with a win against a quality opponent will help set our season up I guess.
"You walk away thinking, right, we were just more than competitive against a side who we believe is the benchmark of the competition right now.
"The challenge for us now going forward is to not only maintain that level but keep building as well."
