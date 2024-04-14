Magpies break winless drought with heart-stopping win against Swampies

Murray Magpies are celebrating their first win in more than a season after prevailing in a two point thriller against Henty at Henty on Saturday.
The Magpies' most recent win was against Lockhart in round 17 two years ago.
In a low-scoring arm-wrestle the visitors were clinging to a four point lead at the last change after both sides had only managed to kick four goals apiece.
The Magpies were able to hold their nerve in the tense final term to prevail 6.12 (48) to 6.10 (46).
Swampies ruckman Tyson Muller had the chance to be the hero for the Swampies when he marked on the goalline late in the contest.
But he shanked his kick which let the Magpies off the hook and the final siren sounded shortly afterwards.
It was a disappointing result for the Swampies who were keen to get a win to help celebrate Shannon Terlich's 200-match milestone and is one of the club's favourite sons.
Murray Magpies coach Dylan Dos Santos revealed Muller gave the Magpies players an earful as he took his shot on goal.
"When Muller took the mark on the goalline on a slight angle, I looked at one of my Darwin teammates and said 'we have lost the game', Dos Santos said.
"Muller looked at us and said 'I won't miss this and you boys are going home'.
"But he absolutely shanked it... which I couldn't believe."
The siren sounded shortly afterwards which sparked raucous celebrations among their success starved players and supporters.
"There was absolute mayhem in the clubrooms after the win," Dos Santos said.
"It was a great feeling just to see the smiles on the faces of the players and supporters who have been doing it tough as far as success for a long time now.
"Since I first arrived at the club I have tried to implement a new game plan and strategy.
"And to the players' credit they stuck to the game plan and didn't deviate from it even though in patches it looked like it wasn't working.
"But we stuck to it and thankfully got us over the line."
Spencer Jones was the standout for the visitors and looks to have returned a better player at Urana Road Oval after spending last year with Albury.
Jones won back-to-back best and fairests with the Magpies in 2021-22 and managed nine senior matches with the Tigers to highlight his undoubted ability.
Darwin recruit Michael Mummery also has a reputation as an excitement machine and showed glimpses of his class with three of his side's six goals which proved crucial in the final wash-up.
Reilly Mitchell, Colin Wilson, Michael Sims and Peter Falkner were also important contributors in the drought-breaking win.
Henty was best served by Jordan Klemke, Heath Ohlin and Terlich.
Klemke is the son of Matt and is among the most talented young players in the competition after playing in the Swampies' third flag last season.
Henty face Billabong Crows this weekend which should provide another tight tussle while Murray Magpies host last year's preliminary finalists RWW Giants.
