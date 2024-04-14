Crook's house had stolen goods, but he denied involvement in $20k theft

A criminal who sold tools taken during a theft worth $20,000 says he is "extremely sorry" for his latest offending.
Orey McMahon has previously served stints in jail for offences, including torching a car.
He has found work as a fabricator since his release, but was involved in offending during the Christmas period last year.
A blue Toyota Prado was taken from West Wodonga on December 23, 2023, and was used to steal a tradesman's trailer worth $20,000.
The vehicle was found in the Chiltern Mount Pilot National Park on December 27, and a cigarette butt was tested for DNA.
A friend of McMahon bought three Paslode nail guns from the 31-year-old, with those items eventually handed in to police.
Officers linked the stolen equipment to the stolen trailer and searched McMahon's Serpentine Avenue home on December 28.
Multiple thieved items were seized.
McMahon was arrested the following day.
While he admitted to selling the stolen goods, he denied stealing the car or trailer.
The trailer hasn't been found.
The Wodonga court heard he was "extremely sorry" for his offending.
He admitted to a charge of dishonestly receiving stolen goods.
McMahon has previously been involved in a theft worth $11,250 at Beechworth, with his fingerprints found on a gun safe, and a break-in at the Barnawartha General Store.
Magistrate Amina Bhai noted McMahon's criminal record and said it was important she imposed a penalty that deterred the 31-year-old and others from such offending.
She noted the tools would have been very important to the victim.
McMahon was ordered to complete 50 hours of community work over the next 12 months.
