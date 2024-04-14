The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Crook's house had stolen goods, but he denied involvement in $20k theft

April 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orey McMahon has been ordered to perform community work for selling stolen goods. Picture supplied
Orey McMahon has been ordered to perform community work for selling stolen goods. Picture supplied

A criminal who sold tools taken during a theft worth $20,000 says he is "extremely sorry" for his latest offending.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.