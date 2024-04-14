Bushrangers secure crucial win against Roos away from home

Beechworth has signalled its intentions that it expects to remain a finals force after a 21-point victory over Yackandandah at Yackandandah on Saturday.
The Bushrangers led at the first break and kept their advantage for the remainder of the match to eventually win 13.8 (86) to 9.11 (65).
Adding further merit to the victory the Bushrangers were without two of its best players in star Wangaratta Rovers recruit Tristan Lenaz (unavailable) and coach Tom Cartledge (suspension).
The Roos were without key forward Nick Donaghey who missed for a second week and Zack Leitch who suffered a hamstring injury the previous week.
Tarrawingee recruit Ethan Roach kicked five goals in the pair's absence but the Roos will be desperate for Donaghey to return this week ahead of another huge test against a vastly improved Thurgoona.
Cartledge said it was important to rebound strongly after showing some promising signs against Chiltern the previous week which the reigning premier won by 49-points.
"I was rapt with the win," Cartledge said.
"It was one of those matches that we had pencilled in as a big challenge for us and we are very happy with the result.
"We had a strong start which was something we struggled with last year in big matches.
"So to be in front at half-time and then be able to go on with it in the second half was a lot better in contrast to playing catch-up footy.
"It's no secret that we lost a fair bit of experience over the off-season and we have a fairly young side this year.
"But the majority of the group has been together for two years now so we have got experience with playing alongside each other despite being young.
"We haven't beaten Yack at Yack for a while now, so it's the sort of win that injects a bit of self-belief and why I was so happy with it."
Young defender Degan Dolny who is set to have a lot more responsibility in the back-half this season was the Bushrangers best.
Liam Stephens, Connor Stone, Willem Love, Finn Jakobsson and Chris Doherty were also important in the Bushrangers first win of the season.
Roach with five of the Roos' nine goals was the standout player for the Roos.
"I know Yack was missing Donaghey and Leitch, who are obviously two of their better players," Cartledge said.
"But you could argue that we were missing Lenaz who would have had the match-up on one of those players.
"At the end of the day both sides put 21 on the park and you can only play who is out there.
"I've still got no doubt Yackandandah will be hard to beat later on in the season when they are up and about.
"Like all groups early on in the season, sometimes it takes a bit of time before everything clicks.
"It was a huge win for us in regards to our top-five aspirations and you want to be beating those sides who you think are going to be around the mark.
"Having Chiltern and Yackandandah in the first two rounds certainly provides an early indication of where you are at.
"The losing margin against Chiltern was a bit bigger than I would have liked but to rebound against Yackandandah like we did sort of makes you reassess where you are at in regards to playing finals."
