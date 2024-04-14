Albury pays respect to fallen at Bondi Junction bloodshed with seven candles

Albury was quick to pay respect to the fallen at Saturday's Bondi Junction tragedy where seven people died at a shopping centre on Saturday afternoon.
St Matthew's Church on Kiewa Street filled will the usual Sunday congregation and a few more as news of the horror in Sydney on April 13 spread.
"We think about those people who have perished at Bondi Junction while they were doing their shopping," Father Peter MacLeod-Miller told the gathering of more than 100 on April 14.
"Seven candles are lit here, six for those who have perished as a result of going about their business innocently shopping, and also the tragedy of someone who uses their life's opportunity to extinguish the lives of others."
Albury MP Justin Clancy also offered condolences for those affected by the bloodshed.
"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all impacted by the horrific violence in Bondi," Mr Clancy said.
"May there be comfort for the grieving, healing for the injured and for a community reeling from this tragedy.
"Our thoughts and thanks go to all those who were involved in the response."
