Suspicious fire burns near North East park, sparkler packets at scene

Firefighters have extinguished a suspicious fire at a Beechworth park.
Crews from multiple brigades were called to a burning pine tree and grass at Centennial Park about 3.45pm on Sunday, April 14.
Photos taken by a member of the public at the scene showed sparkler packets and electrical tape on the ground.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was in close proximity to the Beechworth Gorge.
"Beechworth fire brigade responded our pumper and tanker, located the fire down towards the gorge, and immediately commenced the fire attack," a brigade spokesman said.
"Wooragee, Stanley, and Beechworth rural fire brigades supported us, so a huge shoutout to them.
"Unfortunately the cause of the fire is suspicious and Victoria Police were notified and have commenced investigations."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
