Oils ain't oils: Rich Glen launches biggest batch of Early Harvest yet

Rich Glen Olive Estate has just launched the largest batch yet of its Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO).
The Yarrawonga-based business offered a limited release of 3000 bottles, which was made up of 2600 x 700 millilitre bottles and 400 x 200 millilitre bottles.
Rich Glen chief executive Jack Vodusek said they produced the Early Harvest EVOO for its research-proven health benefits including high quality antioxidants and polyphenols and zero additives.
He said olive producers sacrificed yield to bottle the Early Harvest EVOO.
"The olives are harvested four to five weeks prior to the traditional harvest so the olives are glowing green," he said.
"Our Early Harvest EVOO is prized for its intense herbacious flavour and cloudy-green colour; the flavour can't be replicated by waiting."
Mr Vodusek said the Early Harvest EVOO was a very stable product, which was best consumed with sourdough bread or as a finishing oil.
"You can garnish a finished product like pizza or pasta," Mr Vodusek said.
"It brings a unique flavour to a simple salad of greens and fresh tomato.
"From tree to bottle in just hours, the under-ripe olive juice is best consumed daily as a tonic and/or including it as a priority ingredient in your meals."
Rich Glen olive grove was planted in 1998 with the first harvest in 2004 and the first on-farm pressing the following year.
It has a store at Yarrawonga and in November opened another at Echuca.
Rich Glen produces more than 200,000 litres of EVOO a year, using it as the core ingredient in its range of 195 premium olive oils, food, skincare and wellness products.
Mr Vodusek said the traditional olive oil harvest would start within about 10 days.
"It's shaping up to be a really good harvest," he said.
"The boys on the farm and my father have done an amazing job and there is an abundance of fruit.
"I'll be very glad to see to the oil in the tanks."
The harvest of the 36,000-tree olive grove (one-third not yet in production) would take about nine weeks.
Mr Vodusek said they were focused on expanding their online offerings.
"We'd also like to open another store within 12 months," Mr Vodusek said.
