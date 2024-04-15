Woman charged with ice supply, knife possession after search near Albury Aldi

An alleged ice dealer will face court next month after allegedly being caught with drugs and two knives near an Albury supermarket.
Police spoke to the 36-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on Thursday, April 11.
The pair and their vehicle were searched near the Aldi on Young Street, which resulted in two folding knives and ice being found.
The woman was arrested and questioned at the Albury police station.
She was charged with the deemed supply of a traffickable quantity of methamphetamine and possession of knives in a public place.
She was bailed and will face Albury Local Court on May 15.
The man was released without charge.
