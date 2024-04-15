Scott stable savours special moment after apprentice lands first career win

Trainer Donna Scott choked back tears after stable apprentice Amy O'Driscoll was able to land her first career winner aboard Princess Halo at Albury on Monday.
O'Driscoll recently moved from her home country of Ireland to join the Scott stable and delivered her first winner in only the sixth ride of her fledgling career.
Princess Halo ($18) settled prominent in the run and hugged the rails in the home straight which proved to be the difference after prevailing by a nose in the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1000m).
Noble Nightowl ($7.50) flashed home for second with Jukebox Flyer ($9) third.
An emotional Scott said it was a huge thrill for the stable that O'Driscoll, who claims 4kg, could land a winner so early in her career.
"That was a huge thrill and I'm just so rapt for Amy," Scott said.
"She came over to Australia and broke her pelvis when she first arrived, so we sent her back home to Ireland because once she started riding, she mightn't get a chance for a while.
"So she went back home.
"It was a tight finish and I wasn't sure who won but it was a huge thrill when I saw our number come up.
"She has only had a handful of rides, including a few for other trainers but I'm rapt that she got her first winner for our stable.
"She has moved over here from Ireland and hasn't got any family over here and I'm just super proud of her."
A beaming O'Driscoll returned to scale aboard Princess Halo amongst plenty of cheers and applause in acknowledgement of her achievement.
"It's absolutely amazing to get a winner and I can't thank Donna enough... she has been great for me," O'Driscoll said.
"I was in Ireland and had three race rides over there but the weights are lighter over here in Australia, so once I turned 18 I thought I would give it a go.
"Donna took me in like one of her own and she has been absolutely great.
"To get my first winner so soon... I'm a bit lost for words at the moment.
"I just hugged the rail and the horse was good enough to stick her nose out on the line.
"My family doesn't really have a racing background but growing up I used to ride ponies which sparked my interest to become a jockey.
"Now to get my first winner on my new home track for my boss... I couldn't think of anything better."
Scott claimed the training honours at the meeting with a winning double after Imposing Tallulah saluted earlier in the meeting in the $30,000 Boosted Maiden Handicap, (1175m).
Heavily supported in betting, Imposing Tallulah was backed from $2.45 into $1.95 and never looked like losing after jockey Danny Beasley found the front.
Albury Racing Club will hold its next meeting on Friday, May 10.
