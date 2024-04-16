Rise and shine: The Morning Show host to launch own Corowa-made whisky

A new whisky developed by Australian TV personality Larry Emdur with Corowa Distilling Co has been years in the making.
The Morning Show host revealed he had made a limited edition whisky in collaboration with Corowa Distilling Co.
The brand, The Ben Buckler, reflected Emdur's home turf of Bondi.
Corowa Distilling Co managing director Dean Druce said Emdur first spoke to the business about the project about four years ago.
Mr Druce said the venture had been in the pipeline ever since.
"What you see is what you get with Larry; he fits well with what we are all about at Corowa Distilling Co," he said.
"We saw some of the same synergies there and we welcomed the chance to work with someone of his calibre."
Mr Druce said The Ben Buckler paid homage to Emdur's home of Bondi.
An urban locality in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, Ben Buckler was where Emdur grew up and was later based.
"It's a place really dear to his heart," Mr Druce said.
"We wanted to bring in that story; there's got to be a story or otherwise what's the point of making good whisky.
"Larry has been very hands-on throughout the whole process.
"This product will shine a light on the great products that are made here on the Border."
Mr Druce said they had cultivated a whisky that befitted both their company and Emdur at an affordable price.
"It's got a nice sweetness and earthiness and ultimately is a really approachable whisky to be enjoyed, sipping in the evening," Mr Druce said.
"It's been carefully cultivated over four years but over the last three to four months, everything has kicked into gear getting ready for the launch."
Emdur would attend the official launch of The Ben Buckler at Corowa Whisky and Chocolate on Saturday, May 25.
He posted on Corowa Distilling Co's Instagram post about the launch: "I'm so pumped for this!
"Don't expect to see any of my terrible dance moves from Dancing With The Stars, or maybe after a couple of Ben Bucklers that's exactly what you should expect. Let's play!"
The five-piece band, The Wobbly Boot, would provide live entertainment.
The launch starts at 6pm.
Bookings are essential via: corowadistilling.com.au/the-ben-buckler/
The Ben Buckler will be available to the public in store and online from Saturday, May 25.
