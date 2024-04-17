'Let's keep this great tournament going': Call for bowlers for Albury's classic

The Border's biggest bowls tournament is again set to welcome more than 300 players to the region next month.
The 42nd edition of the Commercial Club Classic will be held on May 18 and 19 across Commercial Club Albury, Lavington, North Albury and Wodonga bowling clubs.
Teams will compete for more than $20,000 in cash and prizes at the triples event open to combinations of three men, three women or mixed.
Tournament director John McDonnell said 20 places remain available to play matches at Lavington, North Albury and Wodonga and has called on more Border teams to come forward.
"We get teams from all over Victoria and NSW. We even got one player from Scotland in the last four years," Mr McDonnell said.
"From three clubs in Victoria - Dandenong, Geelong and Yarra Glen - we've got 90 players alone."
Mr McDonnell recalled when the tournament started in 1983, prizes were limited to six boxes of mixed wines, but it "has grown bigger and better" across four decades.
"Over the years, it has brought millions of dollars to Albury-Wodonga," he said.
"This is the only bowls tournament in the world that pays down to 50th place. The last three years, we have been playing down to 50th place where 150 bowlers receive from $1000 to $70 each.
"I'm looking for more women's teams to play. Back in 2018, a women's team won the tournament and received $3000.
"Let's keep this great tournament going."
The tournament consists of seven games of 12 ends, with four played on Saturday and on three Sunday.
Mr McDonnell said all players were invited back to the Commercial Club after the final match for the presentation.
For further information, contact John McDonnell on (02) 6021 7549 or to book a place at North Albury phone Graeme Maddox on 0438 284 060, or David Barnes on 0407 233 671 to play at Wodonga.
Play starts at 9.30am both days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.