The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Plastic fantastic: Jobs boost as wraps come off $50m Border factory plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's illustration of how the new factory planned for Albury's Nexus industrial estate at Ettamogah will look when completed. Image from Pro-Pac
An artist's illustration of how the new factory planned for Albury's Nexus industrial estate at Ettamogah will look when completed. Image from Pro-Pac

An Australian-first plastics recycling factory is set to be built at Ettamogah, resulting in 30 jobs when completed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.