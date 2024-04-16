Champions crowned for Albury Tennis Associations summer pennant

Perfect autumn weather greeted players in the grand finals of Albury Tennis Associations Summer pennant last Saturday.
The Section 1 decider was a classic between St Patricks edging against Albury Warriors, 5 sets to 3.
Jade Culph continued his outstanding recent form clinching a crucial singles rubber in a tie break before teaming up with Mark Shanahan to claim their doubles.
Adib Golshan and Grant Sawyer also contributed, with Brock Dixon, Nick Vicary, Anjay Zazulak and Stuart McCurdy battling hard for Albury in the tight contest.
An unbeaten Andrew Healy steered Wodonga Bushrangers to victory over Forest Hill Misfits in the play off for third and fourth place in Section 1 with Ben Tari and David Lake best for The Hill.
In Section 2, Forest Hill Galahs had all the answers in their 5 sets to 1 account of Albury Heart.
Graham Wurtz, Shaun Pillay, Hayden McIntosh and Bruce Phillips combined brilliantly while Zac Smith and Travis Prater grabbed a doubles early on for Heart.
Forest Hill Blues saluted in the Section 3A decider over Wodonga Pirates.
After a slow start Steve Mooney, Phil Keene, Brad Scholz and Mchael Pope gained the upper hand, completing a four sets to two win with Craig Farrer and Chris Rokahr best for Wodonga.
In Division 3B, Wodonga Bears defeated club mates Knights by just four games in a see-sawing battle.
Travis and Harper Hay clinched the final rubber in a tie break to see Bears triumphant, with James Hodgkin and Angus Avery in support.
Mitch Byatt remained unbeaten for the Knights, with Sam Giltrap, Bryce Freeman and Hunter Hartnett also playing some excellent tennis.
In the Player Aggregate Award, Jade Culph finished his season on a high taking out the Section 1 best player trophy, with Nicky Vicary finishing second and Rob Dumsday third.
Graham Wurtz won Division 2 from team mate Hayden McIntosh.
In Division 3A, Wayne Bodycott was first ahead of Andrew Gibson, with Mitch Byatt and Hunter Harnett the top two finishers in Division 3B.
Winter pennant will commence on Saturday 4 th May.
