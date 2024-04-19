Magnificent home reborn into modernity

BED 4 | BATH 2 | BATH 2
Step into the timeless allure of this feature property in David Street, a home steeped in charm and reborn into modern magnificence.
What stands before you today is a true transformation, where a harmonious blend of old-world charm and contemporary sophistication combine.
Situated moments from the vibrant inner city, selling agent Nicholas Hess said this home promises a lifestyle of convenience and longevity for generations to come.
Alternatively, this home would sit as a crowning jewel amongst any investment portfolio or a stunning Air BnB prospect.
Cross the threshold into a warm and inviting interior, where a flexible floor plan beckons you to embrace comfortable family living.
Elaborate finishes include Murray Pine floorboards, ornate fireplaces, and stained glass windows complemented by modern lighting and fixtures throughout.
The home features two bathrooms, four bedrooms, a delightful sunroom and entertainment area, with a two-pak kitchen.
Year-round comfort is guaranteed with ducted heating and cooling, ceiling fans for additional airflow with a radiant wood stove for winter.
The property boasts a secure double carport, powered workshop and private front and back yards.
