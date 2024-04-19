The Border Mail
Home/Photos and Video

Enjoy rural living at its best

April 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boasting 300 acres of open hill country, this property has a magnificent, rammed earth home that captures the views across the city, the Hume Dam and looks toward Mount Bogong and the snowfields. Picture supplied.
Boasting 300 acres of open hill country, this property has a magnificent, rammed earth home that captures the views across the city, the Hume Dam and looks toward Mount Bogong and the snowfields. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 5+

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.