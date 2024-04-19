Enjoy rural living at its best

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 5+
'Milestones' is situated on Beacon Lane in Hamilton Valley, offering rural living at its best while still on the doorstep of Albury Wodonga.
Boasting 300 acres of open hill country, this property has a magnificent, rammed earth home that captures the views across the city, the Hume Dam and looks toward Mount Bogong and the snowfields.
Constructed of predominantly rammed earth, stone, and timber the home is split over two levels, boasting a large open kitchen dining area with a butler's pantry. The kitchen is a fully electric kitchen with timber cabinetry and granite benchtops.
Adjacent to the dining is a spacious lounge and family room with a majestic view through double glazed windows. A slow combustion heater nestled in a stone wall and chimney warms the home.
The master bedroom has a walk in wardrobe and a large, two-way bathroom with a spa bath. Bedroom four also boasts an ensuite allowing for guest accommodation.
A large deck on the south eastern aspect enables you to take advantage of the views and rural setting. The second outdoor area has a newly constructed pergola providing shelter.
Shedding comprises two steel frame sheds, providing storage for tractors, boats, motorbikes, and caravans with further room for the hobby enthusiasts' equipment.
A 2.7kW solar unit is positioned on the main shed and supplements the power supply to the property. Water is supplied to the homestead via a large concrete rainwater tank with town water available to the block. Three large dams at the rear of the property supply water for the garden and livestock use.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.