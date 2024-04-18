The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's a bloody cyclone': MP slams new build rules, government defends move

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated April 18 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A North East MP has questioned why every house has to be built to the new standards imposed on Victorian housing projects. File picture
A North East MP has questioned why every house has to be built to the new standards imposed on Victorian housing projects. File picture

New building and design requirements that could add thousands of dollars to the cost of new homes in Wodonga have been defended by the Victorian government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.