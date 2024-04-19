Elegant Splitters Creek home in a class of its own

BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 4
This House of the Week features a grand and elegant residence surrounded by lush lawns, manicured gardens and native foliage.
The home is ideal for relaxation and entertainment, and the outdoor spaces feature a sparkling in-ground pool, expansive entertaining areas and captivating sunset vistas.
Selling agent Gabrielle Douglas said this property really is in "a class of its own".
"This property offers a truly exceptional lifestyle in the heart of the countryside and only 10 minutes to Albury," Gabrielle said.
Step inside to discover a welcoming ambiance highlighted by a spacious hallway, high ceilings, and expansive living areas.
The kitchen is a chef's delight, equipped with premium amenities including stone countertops, a breakfast bar, lots of storage with a Butler's pantry, dual sinks, Miele induction hotplates, Bosch ovens, ASKO dishwasher and more.
The open-plan family living and dining areas seamlessly connect to the alfresco entertaining space, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.
A cinema-inspired lounge room awaits with bulkhead lighting and a surround sound system, perfect for movie nights or quiet relaxation.
Retreat to the luxurious master suite featuring an ensuite, a fully enclosed walk-in robe all surrounded by picturesque bush views.
Four additional large bedrooms, including a guest suite with private access and ensuite, offer comfortable accommodations for family and guests.
Outside, discover a magnesium salt pool with new heat pump, a double garage, double entry carport, and a substantial shed with workshop and Tesla charger.
The property is fully equipped with a ring main bushfire protection system and security cameras.
Additional features include commercial-grade ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning, hydronic heating, solar panels, external blinds, double glazed windows, and a fully-zoned Sonos sound system throughout the home.
The place comes complete with unlimited water supply for the gardens, rainwater tanks, vegetable gardens and an array of fruit trees.
Nestled on approximately 28 acres of breathtaking natural beauty, this property boasts an abundance of wildlife, serene bush surroundings, and the tranquil melodies of nature at your doorstep.
