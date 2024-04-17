Car skids into bollard at North East petrol station, driver runs into paddocks

Police are investigating the circumstances of a car crash at a North East petrol station.
A white Mitsubishi performed a burnout and crashed into a bollard at the Barnawartha BP before midday on Tuesday, April 16.
The driver fled from the vehicle into nearby paddocks after the crash.
The car hadn't been reported stolen.
Police, including detectives, attended the scene and the vehicle has been forensically examined.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating exactly what occurred during the incident, which was captured on security cameras at the business.
Petrol pumps next to the bollard weren't struck by the vehicle.
