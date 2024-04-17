Sex offence detectives examining incident at North East toilet block

Sex offence detectives are investigating an incident at a Benalla toilet block.
Investigators have urged any girls and women who used the Benalla Rose Gardens toilets between 10.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday to come forward.
It's unclear what occurred at the site during during the April 16 incident, with police only releasing limited information.
"If you meet this criteria, or know someone who does, please contact Detective Senior Leading Constable Kat Allisey from the Benalla Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team, via Benalla Police Station on (03) 5760 0200," a police spokesman said.
