Police recognised for service and work during major emergencies

North East police officers have been recognised for their service, courage and work during major incidents during an awards ceremony.
Officers received medals for long service, up to 45 years, an officer received the Victoria Police Star for a 2016 incident in which they were injured in a vehicle ramming, and another received a citation for their work during the 2017 Bourke Street tragedy in Melbourne.
Acting Inspector Kym Clark said other police members were commended for their work during the 2019-20 bushfires, and retiring officers were also recognised.
"It's really important for our members to receive positive feedback," she said.
"A lot of the feedback police receive can be negative however, every day we have members out there doing extremely valuable work that makes an impact on members of the community."
One officer recalled during last week's event an incident in which a person passed through a breath testing site, and returned to personally thank them for their help during a life-changing incident a decade earlier.
"The ceremony is a chance for members to reflect on their service and the work they do for their communities and families," Acting Inspector Clark said.
"It's extremely important.
"We hope for this to be an annual opportunity to conduct these award ceremonies."
