Tigers coach has 'a lick of the ice cream' after booting six goals

Q: You had a confidence boosting win against Howlong last weekend. What pleased you most?
A: Probably what we have been working on over the pre-season, we were pretty much able to execute that. We identified that the opposition's midfield was quite strong and we prioritised trying to get on top as quickly as we could, which we did after kicking six goals in the first term.
Q: Osborne had more than its fair share of departures over the off-season. Do you feel you have been able to cover the losses?
A: Definitely. I've been quoted previously that we had plenty of depth in the reserves last year and we added a few recruits as well. But most of the holes will be filled by reserve players that were starved of senior opportunities. There is no ceiling on what we can achieve.
Q: You booted six goals last weekend. What role will you predominantly play this season?
A: Predominantly forward of centre. Myself and George (Alexander) were lucky to get on the end of a few last weekend. Watts, Schmetzer and Watson also played some important roles up forward and I guess it was just a matter of whose turn it was for a lick of the ice cream.
Q: Your match was officiated by club umpires last weekend which has been a talking point throughout the league this week?
A: Obviously there is a shortage of umpires and I read Matt Kilo's comments earlier in the week how O&M reserve and third grade have official umpires which has raised a few eyebrows. We had two club umpires and an Albury umpire which was OK but obviously still not ideal.
Q: CDHBU this weekend looms as an intriguing clash which will provide a gauge to where both sides are at?
A: The Power created plenty of headlines with all their new recruits over the off-season. We expect them to be quite nippy and quick but if we can execute our game plan well, we expect to be in the match.
ROUND 2
Saturday, April 20
CDHBU v Osborne
Bill. Crows v Henty
Howlong v Jindera
Holbrook v Brock-Burrum
Culcairn v Lockhart
Magpies v RWW Giants
It may only be round two but this is still the biggest home and away match CDHBU has been involved in for at least five years. If the Power can claim the prized scalp of the reigning premier... it suddenly becomes a legitimate flag threat. Expect the Power to welcome back George Sandral (unavailable) but be missing coach Kyle Docherty (calf). Macauley Amstrong (cut hand) is out for the Tigers. Power trump card Rohan Heasley also missed last weekend but don't be surprised to see him make the trip from Melbourne this weekend with the stakes so high. The Power have only previously beaten Osborne once since joining the Hume league with a young Mat Walker who joined Albury this season, booting four goals for the merged identity.
Verdict: Osborne by nine points
