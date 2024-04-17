Tigers coach has 'a lick of the ice cream' after booting six goals

It may only be round two but this is still the biggest home and away match CDHBU has been involved in for at least five years. If the Power can claim the prized scalp of the reigning premier... it suddenly becomes a legitimate flag threat. Expect the Power to welcome back George Sandral (unavailable) but be missing coach Kyle Docherty (calf). Macauley Amstrong (cut hand) is out for the Tigers. Power trump card Rohan Heasley also missed last weekend but don't be surprised to see him make the trip from Melbourne this weekend with the stakes so high. The Power have only previously beaten Osborne once since joining the Hume league with a young Mat Walker who joined Albury this season, booting four goals for the merged identity.

