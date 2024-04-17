Former Riverina resident to take top job at Lockhart Shire Council

A former Urana resident will take over the helm at Lockhart Shire Council.
Gavin Rhodes will be the new general manager from August.
Lockhart Shire Council Mayor Councillor Greg Verdon made the announcement on Wednesday, April 17.
Mr Rhodes has worked in local government for 18 years including the past 10 years as general manager of Central Tablelands Water.
"We are very pleased that we have been able to attract a general manager of Gavin's experience and believe that he is the right person to lead the organisation going forward," Cr Verdon said.
Mr Rhodes hails from the Riverina, having grown up at Urana.
"I would like to thank the mayor and councillors of Lockhart Shire Council for the privilege to lead another reputable organisation and to serve the communities of Lockhart Shire," Mr Rhodes said.
"As I have lived in rural and regional areas for most of my life, I am passionate about these communities having a voice and being heard regarding the many and varied issues they experience on a regular basis."
Mr Rhodes, who starts in his new role in August, will replace Peter Veneris who has decided to return to Albury-Wodonga after seven-and-a-half years.
