The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Suspicious fire burns out sheds at rural property, derelict home saved

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 17 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Table Top Road at Table Top on Wednesday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson
Police and firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Table Top Road at Table Top on Wednesday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that burnt out two sheds at a Table Top property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.