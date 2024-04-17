Suspicious fire burns out sheds at rural property, derelict home saved

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that burnt out two sheds at a Table Top property.
Almost 40 firefighters attended a Table Top Road property with police about 8.30am on Wednesday, April 17.
Two disused sheds were burning at the site, north of Old Sydney Road, with a nearby derelict home and shed also threatened by the flames.
A crime scene was declared at the site.
Rural Fire Service officer Jesse White said 38 firefighters attended the scene in 11 trucks.
"Our brigades attended what was called in as a structure fire," he said.
"On arrival, there were two sheds that were alight, and a house and a shed that were disused were under threat.
"The two sheds were destroyed.
"The crews saved the house and other shed.
"There will be a general investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
"NSW Police will be involved in that."
General duties police members and detectives also attended the scene with paramedics and electrical workers.
Mr White said nobody was hurt during the fire, which was declared under control at 9.55am.
Firefighters from Thurgoona, Lavington, Table Top, Gerogery and Albury were in attendance.
Crews pumped water into RFS trucks from nearby to battle the blaze.
A police spokeswoman confirmed the fire was suspicious.
"NSW Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire, however the shed was destroyed," the spokeswoman said.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and established a crime scene.
"An investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious."
Mr White issued a general warning amid colder weather.
"People should look at cleaning their fireplaces and appliances to ensure they're ready for the season," he said.
"We're starting to get some cooler nights.
"Smoke alarms are also important."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
