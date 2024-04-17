The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cattle saved after blaze breaks out in prime mover on North East highway

BT
By Blair Thomson
April 17 2024 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews were called to the cattle truck blaze on the Murray Valley Highway, between Tallangatta and Bullioh. File photo
Fire crews were called to the cattle truck blaze on the Murray Valley Highway, between Tallangatta and Bullioh. File photo

A fire in a prime mover towing loaded cattle trailers has been extinguished without injuring the animals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.