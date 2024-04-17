Utility rolls on to side after two-car crash outside Border school

Two cars have been damaged in a crash in North Albury on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Logan Road and Burrows Road at 8.15am.
A white Mitsubishi utility and a blue Hyundai SUV crashed at a roundabout during the April 18 incident.
The impact caused the Mitsubishi to roll on to its side, and the Hyundai sustained front end damage.
The utility also impacted a traffic pole.
Both cars had to be towed from the scene, which was near Glenroy Public School.
The incident caused delays to some traffic in the area while the smashed vehicles were cleared.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics attended but nobody was hospitalised.
