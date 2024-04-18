Police investigating the theft of tools from tradesman's trailer in Wodonga

Police are investigating the theft of tools from a tradesman's trailer in Wodonga.
Concreting equipment was taken from a trailer on University Drive, near Moorefield Park Drive, between 4pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.
The enclosed trailer, linked to a Corowa concreting business, was accessed and the tools taken from the scene.
Police are compiling a list of the items taken.
The incident occurred in close proximity to a spate of thefts of specialised equipment from La Trobe University.
Items worth $150,000 were stolen from in late February and early March by a suspected lone offender.
Anyone with information about the theft can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
