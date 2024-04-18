Roos are 0-2, what sort of response can we expect against the Doggies?

Daniel McAlister has got the Bulldogs barking early but you get the feeling they will need to be snarling to claim the prized scalp of last year's preliminary finalists. At 0-2, the stakes are suddenly high for the Roos who will be desperate to open their account and are expected to be without Nick Donaghey and Zac Leitch again. But the Roos are hard to score against and if they can restrict the Bulldogs to under 11 goals, they may just sneak home.

