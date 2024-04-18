Roos are 0-2, what sort of response can we expect against the Doggies?

Q: The Roos are 0-2 after a tough draw against Kiewa-SC and Beechworth. How have you assessed that internally?
A: Obviously Kiewa is a quality outfit that most people expect to be right up there again. I thought we had patches of good play in the past two weeks but more so against Kiewa than Beechworth. Our attack really didn't function last week and we didn't play the percentages with our forward entries.
Q: It's been difficult to find a marking target inside 50m with no Nick Donaghey and Zac Leitch going down with a hamstring in the first-quarter against Kiewa?
A: We had Mitch Exton out last weekend as well which wasn't ideal. It's been tough and a few blokes up forward have had a baptism of fire.
Q: One positive last weekend was that Tarrawingee recruit Ethan Roach bobbed up with six goals? What can you tell us about him?
A: We rate Ethan as a quality footballer and he played his juniors for Wangaratta and some reserve matches as well. Alongside Exton we think we have plenty of firepower once Donaghey and Leitch return.
Q: D-Mac has got the Bulldogs up and about early at the kennel and they will be a tough nut to crack at Thurgoona on the weekend?
A: Thurgoona play their ground well being smaller and the mail I'm getting out of the kennel is that they are young and fit. So it will be another big challenge but one I'm personally looking forward to.
Q: You are coming off a shoulder reconstruction, how was the recovery and how do you rate your early season form?
A: It's hard to get used to because I get my shoulders taped now which I've never done previously. I'm still going to the panel beaters (physio) a couple of times a week to help strengthen it. It will eventually return to normal, it will just take a bit more time.
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 20
Kiewa-SC v Mitta Utd
Wahgunyah v Dederang-MB
Thurgoona v Yackandandah
Beechworth v Wod. Saints
Barnawartha v Chiltern
Tallangatta v Rutherglen
Daniel McAlister has got the Bulldogs barking early but you get the feeling they will need to be snarling to claim the prized scalp of last year's preliminary finalists. At 0-2, the stakes are suddenly high for the Roos who will be desperate to open their account and are expected to be without Nick Donaghey and Zac Leitch again. But the Roos are hard to score against and if they can restrict the Bulldogs to under 11 goals, they may just sneak home.
Verdict: Roos by five points
