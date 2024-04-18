The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Highly confident': Train boss talks up heritage tours on grain line

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 19 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A monitor looks out the rear of the AK track test train as it travels along the Benalla to Yarrawonga railway earlier this month. Picture by Mark Jesser
A monitor looks out the rear of the AK track test train as it travels along the Benalla to Yarrawonga railway earlier this month. Picture by Mark Jesser

Following a meeting this week, a heritage trains operator is upbeat his plan for tours on the Benalla to Yarrawonga line will be approved by rail authorities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.