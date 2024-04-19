Wodonga to host All Abilities football carnival and a netball game

Wodonga will host an All Abilities carnival on Sunday.
The Northern Conference Football Integration Development Association (FIDA) All Abilities tournament will be held at Wodonga Bulldogs' Martin Park.
The FIDA competition provides opportunities for people with varied abilities to participate in community sport.
The carnival comprises six teams playing each other in a round robin format: Wodonga Bulldogs, North Albury Hoppers, Merriwa Wangaratta Magpies, Echuca-Moama Rockets, GV Giants and Benalla Saints.
It's Benalla inaugural event and Border officials have congratulated the Saints for their hard work in creating opportunities for people to participate in Australian Rules.
The first game starts at 10am, with the last at 2.30pm.
Admission is free and full canteen is available.
The footy will be exciting and Wodonga is calling on all footy tragics to experience the magic of the Bulldogs All Abilities and competing teams.
The club is also expanding its All Abilities netball, with Wodonga to play a Wangaratta team from 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.