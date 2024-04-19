'Trapped' in a town with no taxi: Residents struggle with loss of service

Residents of Corryong have found themselves "trapped" in frustration and inconvenience due to the absence of a vital service: taxi transportation.
The community have been without a taxi service for two years, as the previous owner, Sam McGrath, was unable to sell it.
She said that after the 2019/20 fires and COVID-19 lockdowns, "business was not the same."
"I acquired a business broker to help me," she said.
"I even proposed to the hospital here that they should go halves with the shire so the service remains in the town, but they said there were no funds to do so.
"This town needs a community bus."
Resident Jacqui Beaumont said not having a taxi service had "been a nightmare."
"It's restricting everyone and their ability to socialise and go out," she said.
"We're a remote community, and not having public transport makes us feel trapped."
"One of the pubs has a courtesy bus, which is great, and there is the freight bus that goes into Albury-Wodonga every day, but it takes around three hours and is generally full of freight as well, which makes it a very long day and uncomfortable".
She said there was also a community car available for medical appointments but came with a hefty price tag.
Ms Beaumont said the community was usually pretty good about helping people out when they needed it, but that shouldn't be the only option.
"It affects the medical side. The veterans, as well as anyone needing to get to one side of town to the other," she said.
"We don't go out as much as we would like because we've got to find someone who is driving."
Ms Beaumont said what made the situation worse was that the council had made it clear it wasn't a matter that was within their realm.
"We are often left behind and forgotten about," she said.
"Surely it's not good for tourism either?"
She said she would be willing to start a petition if it meant the town would have the success of getting a community bus.
"We need one that runs at frequent times," she said.
"I've spoken to quite a few other people, and they've all agreed it would be a fantastic service."
Corryong Hotel Motel owner Wendy Kirley runs a courtesy bus to ensure the safety of its patrons.
"We use it for quite a few places, and it's been good," she said.
"People come to the pub and leave their car here and get the bus home.
"But we'd love another cab in town; it's just been so bloody hard," she said.
Publican of Corryong Courthouse Hotel Cheryl Winter said they weren't able to have a courtesy bus because of the cost of insurance and staff to drive it.
"The price is astronomical," she said.
"We're quite lucky being in the main street, and most people walk or ride their bikes, but it's something we have thought about but can't see it working."
Ms Winter said it would be a good opportunity for someone to buy the taxi service because "the town is a decent enough size for it".
"The previous owner was disappointed that she couldn't keep it going."
Dyson's Brett Drinnan, who runs the freight service from Corryong Newsagency to Albury, said passenger numbers were regular.
"It's an added convenience for customers, the drop-offs we do," he said.
"And it provides a great connection between the out-of-line regional areas and a major regional city, whether it be for personal reasons, shopping, and most importantly, for medical appointments.
"It just connects our whole region."
Towong shire council mayor Andrew Whitehead said they were aware of the issue.
"Our commitment to encourage the establishment of innovative, sustainable transport solutions for remote communities is outlined in our 2021-25 council plan," Cr Whitehead said.
"We will continue to support the investigation of suitable options.
"As part of this, we actively advocate to the state government for improved transport accessibility across the shire as well as encourage and support community-based transport initiatives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.