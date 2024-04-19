The Border Mail
'Trapped' in a town with no taxi: Residents struggle with loss of service

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated April 19 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 2:08pm
Corryong bus driver Ron Pynappels of the Corryong Bus and Freight service says the town didn't have many options when it came to transport but the freight service was still quite popular. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Residents of Corryong have found themselves "trapped" in frustration and inconvenience due to the absence of a vital service: taxi transportation.

