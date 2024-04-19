The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Time goes by so quickly:' Panther reflects ahead of club milestone game

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
April 19 2024 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington defender Tayla Furborough will reach game 200 with the Panthers this weekend as the club hosts Myrtleford.
Lavington defender Tayla Furborough will reach game 200 with the Panthers this weekend as the club hosts Myrtleford.

After close to a decade as a Panther, Tayla Furborough has emerged as an A-grade premiership player, as well as an under-16 and B-grade Ovens and Murray League medallist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.