'Time goes by so quickly:' Panther reflects ahead of club milestone game

After close to a decade as a Panther, Tayla Furborough has emerged as an A-grade premiership player, as well as an under-16 and B-grade Ovens and Murray League medallist.
The skilled defender is now one step away from her next milestone as she joins Lavington's 200 game club.
"Coming from last year's grand final win and then four games into this season having the 200 milestone, it's very exciting," Furborough said.
"I can't believe that I've been with the club for so long, time goes by so quickly.
"I'm very happy to have my 200th game with the club. I couldn't have picked a better place to be a part of."
Having virtually grown up at the club throughout her life as a young adult, Furborough now finds herself as one of the A-grade side's leaders this season.
"Amongst Ange DeMamiel, Maddi Lloyd and Erin Haberecht, I'm one of a few," she said.
"We do have a much younger club this year, but that's not a bad thing because it allows for those years to come.
"There's so much potential there.
"In A-grade we now have Tamir (Richardson) and Maddy (Irvin) this season. They've definitely earned their place and it's exciting to see how they grow throughout the season as players."
Furborough has had a mentor of her own over the years as she developed into a senior player.
"I've always had a soft spot for Sarah Meredith," she said.
"She's always been one of those people that I admired and looked up to.
"I think the club as a whole is always really family orientated in the way that we all look out for each other and help each other build our skills."
Having lost several premiership players from last season, Furborough admitted every year is a fresh start.
"There's always going to be some challenges to face, but I definitely see us picking up later in the year," she said.
"We've just got a bit of gelling to do."
Furborough will reach her club milestone game this weekend at home against Myrtleford, as the Panthers aim to break through for their first win of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.