RSPCA says owner failed to provide proper care to Tilley the horse

A woman will return to Myrtleford court next month on animal neglect allegations involving a horse.
Jodie Maree Simpson's horse, Tilley, was surrendered to the RSPCA and charges were issued.
She was interviewed in September 2022, then charged in December 2023.
Simpson returned to court on Friday, April 19, supported by a man.
It's alleged she failed to provide treatment to the injured horse.
The court heard there had been an application to transfer ownership of Tilley to another person, which was withdrawn.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy noted the delays in the case.
The matter will return to court on May 24.
