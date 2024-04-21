The Border Mail
Lacking Love for his past life, reformed addict admits to crime from 2015

By Albury Court
April 21 2024 - 12:00pm
Mark Love
DNA on a cigarette butt found by a Lavington woman in her home after a burglary almost nine years has led to the conviction of the man responsible.

