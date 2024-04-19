Two improvised explosives blown up in Wangaratta, detectives investigating

Detectives are investigating the detonation of two improvised explosive devices in Wangaratta.
Officers were called to Rowan Street, near the railway underpass, about 8.45am on Thursday, April 18.
The small device caused some oncoming vehicles to take evasive action.
Police attended the scene and appeared to have seized evidence.
The incident followed a similar explosion with an improvised device on George Street, about 9.30pm on April 13.
Detective Acting Sergeant Tim Doyle said police were keen to speak to anyone with information about both incidents, particularly those with dashcam footage from near the scene of Thursday morning's incident.
"It caused some of the oncoming traffic to take evasive action," he said.
"We had a similar device that was located already discharged in George Street, Wangaratta, on the 13th of April, out on the street.
"We're asking any person who may have dashcam footage from their car on Rowan Street, near the Railway underpass, to contact the Wangaratta police station."
Thursday's incident occurred during a busy traffic period.
Police haven't made any arrests.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
