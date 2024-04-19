The Border Mail
Two improvised explosives blown up in Wangaratta, detectives investigating

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 19 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:33pm
Police at the Rowan Street underpass in Wangaratta on Thursday, April 18. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle
Police at the Rowan Street underpass in Wangaratta on Thursday, April 18. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle

Detectives are investigating the detonation of two improvised explosive devices in Wangaratta.

