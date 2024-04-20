Man allegedly sent sexual images, committed serious assault against victim

A wanted man accused of sending sexual images without the victim's consent and a serious domestic violence related assault has been arrested.
Police took the man into custody on Stevenson Street in Wodonga about 4.30am on Wednesday, April 17.
The man was sought on two counts of domestic related charges of intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent.
He was also wanted for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which was also linked to domestic violence.
The man was on bail for drug matters in Wodonga.
A detective took the man back to Albury on Wednesday following his arrest.
The man faced Albury Local Court later that day and was granted bail.
He must report to Albury police every day of the week.
The three charges are listed for hearing in July, with an estimated duration of three hours.
The man's Wodonga drug matters will return to court later this month.
