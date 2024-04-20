Seventy years of family history goes to auction - but no one bites

The auction of a Victorian-style home in central Albury that has been with the same family for 70 years attracted a crowd of close to 40 on Saturday afternoon.
Just a "tennis ball's throw" from Dean Street on Macauley Street north of Regent Cinemas, the two-bedroom red brick house was marketed as being in "original condition providing an opportunity for personalisation".
Auctioneer Jack Stean from Stean Nicholls Real Estate led the auction on April 20 with a brief history lesson.
"It's been with one family for three generations over 70 years," Mr Stean told the crowd. "We've actually worked out three generations of ownership, but five generations of the family have been inside this house which is impressive.
"I don't think in my career I've had anything like this, so it is a very emotional day for the family.
"It is a testament to the families and a testament to the position, I think the next owner is going to enjoy living here for a long long time, or as a business or commercial venture - whatever they see fit." The property is zoned as mixed-use.
No bids were cast by those present and the property was passed in without a vendor's bid.
Earlier on Saturday, about 30 people gathered to check out a three-bedroom brick house in Jones Street with the distinction of standing on a wider than usual block size for the area.
The home, on a 803 square metre block, had been refurbished by Modem Construction Group, features a landscaped garden and was described as being suited to entertaining with a redesigned rear area.
"One of the things to note which I think is quite rare in Jones Street that typically has narrow blocks, is this is a much wider block just because of where it's positioned," Mr Hutchins told onlookers.
"This has allowed that double garaging at the front and you've got to 2.9 metre-high roller doors so it's great for those seeking storage space for caravans and things, and there is access through to the back shed.
"They've certainly made great use of this block."
When no one cast a vote, Mr Hutchins declared a vendor bid of $1.1 million, saying that the house next door had sold for more than $1.2 million.
"That's a very fair and reasonable start and I know we've got interest there after the auction," he said.
There were no bids; the property was passed in for $1.1 million.
