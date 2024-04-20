SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 4
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 15.7 (97) def Wangaratta 14.11 (95)
Lavington 13.11 (89) def Myrtleford 10.13 (73)
Wodonga 16.12 (108) def Corowa-Ruth 9.9 (63)
Nth Albury 31.7 (193) def Wod. Raiders 9.8 (62)
Wang Rovers 10.9 (69) def Albury 7.7 (49)
NETBALL
Yarrawonga 37 lost to Wangaratta 44
Lavington 34 lost to Myrtleford 59
Wodonga 29 lost to Corowa-Ruth 48
Nth Albury 45 lost to Wod. Raiders 48
Wang. Rovers 53 def Albury 43
ROUND 3
Kiewa-SC 23.19 (157) def Mitta Utd 3.5 (23)
Wahgunyah 15.8 (98) def Dederang-MB 12.17 (89)
Thurgoona 9.10 (64) lost to Yackandandah 10.12 (72)
Beechworth 25.17 (167) def Wod. Saints 4.3 (27)
Barnawartha 7.8 (50) lost to Chiltern 15.10 (100)
Tallangatta 13.8 (86) def Rutherglen 13.7 (85)
ROUND 2
CDHBU 7.9 (51) lost to Osborne 17.9 (111)
Bill. Crows 7.9 (51) lost to Henty 13.7 (85)
Howlong 5.7 (37) lost to Jindera 16.11 (107)
Holbrook 22.13 (145) def Brock-Burrum 3.4 (22)
Culcairn 4.8 (32) lost to Lockhart 16.23 (119)
Magpies 9.7 (61) lost to RWW Giants 17.16 (118)
ROUND 1
Cudgewa 13.7 (85) def Bullioh 12.8 (80)
Tumbarumba 14.15 (99) def Corryong 7.11 (53)
